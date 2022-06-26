KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,567.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

IXC stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

