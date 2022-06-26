KCS Wealth Advisory Trims Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,044 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 25.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 509,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 54.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

