Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

K has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.10.

NYSE K traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. 4,067,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,047,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

