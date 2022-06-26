Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Raised to $87.00 at Citigroup

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.10.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,047,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.