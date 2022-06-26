Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of K traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,067,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,703. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after buying an additional 1,269,325 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,159,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after buying an additional 1,054,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,162,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,277,000 after buying an additional 587,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.