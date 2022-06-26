Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) PT Lowered to $27.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.