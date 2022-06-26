Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.22.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 323.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

