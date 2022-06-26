Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of KR stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.22.
In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after buying an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 323.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
