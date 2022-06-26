Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LAZ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. Lazard has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 206,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after acquiring an additional 150,723 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,248,000 after buying an additional 429,669 shares during the period.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

