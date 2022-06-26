Lightning Bitcoin Price Up 5% This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $118,036.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

