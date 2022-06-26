Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $56.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 21,814 shares of company stock worth $135,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Limbach by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Limbach by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

