Link Administration (OTC:LKADF) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Link Administration (OTC:LKADF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Link Administration from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

LKADF stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Link Administration has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $3.09.

Link Administration Holdings Limited provides technology-enabled administration solutions for companies, large asset owners, and trustees worldwide. The company operates through Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS); Corporate Markets (CM); Banking & Credit Management (BCM); and Fund Solutions (FS) segments.

