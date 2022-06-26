Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $1.07 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $84.06 million and $717,448.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00144399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00070607 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,701,729 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

