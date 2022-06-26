Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00004826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $732.18 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

