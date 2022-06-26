Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Tops $2.87 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $1,146.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00761877 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,019.85 or 0.99679768 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 760,319,012 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

