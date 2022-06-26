Litentry Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week (LIT)

Litentry (LIT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Litentry coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00005244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litentry has a total market cap of $41.52 million and $51.44 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litentry has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Litentry

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,132,164 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

