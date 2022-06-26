LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $99.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.75.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.94.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

