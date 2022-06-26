Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.77.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,216 shares of company stock worth $12,895,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

