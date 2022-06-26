McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.58.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.90 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

