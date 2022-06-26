Medicalchain Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (MTN)

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $577,800.46 and $156.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Buying and Selling Medicalchain

