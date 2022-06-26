MediShares (MDS) One Day Volume Tops $1,899.00

MediShares (MDS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $332,402.69 and $1,899.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

