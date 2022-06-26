Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.69. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Gary L. Crocker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,338 shares in the company, valued at $692,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,694 shares of company stock worth $209,149. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

