Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.45 million, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.69. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
