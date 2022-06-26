Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $170.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.29. The company has a market capitalization of $460.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

