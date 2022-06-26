MIB Coin (MIB) Market Cap Achieves $205,260.66

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $205,260.66 and $53.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00047081 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 441,597,212 coins and its circulating supply is 164,295,284 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

