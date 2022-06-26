MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND)

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FND. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.46.

Shares of FND stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $4,580,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

