Morgan Stanley Lowers Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $113.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WAB. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

WAB opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.61 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.