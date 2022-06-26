Morgan Stanley Raises Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 740

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 620 ($7.59) to GBX 740 ($9.06) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 580 ($7.10) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($7.72) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 600 ($7.35) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $664.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Glencore has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

