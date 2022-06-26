Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECK. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

TECK stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,671,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,610. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Teck Resources by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $318,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

