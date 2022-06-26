Morgan Stanley Trims Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Target Price to $55.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.