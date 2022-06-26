Morgan Stanley Trims Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Target Price to GBX 730

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.08) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.30) to GBX 498 ($6.10) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($8.82) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $624.80.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

