Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.59. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.41.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.07% and a negative net margin of 137.52%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

