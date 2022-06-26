Namecoin Reaches Market Cap of $20.38 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and approximately $6,110.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00006495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,297.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00550483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00297811 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012253 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

