NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.69. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NantHealth by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

