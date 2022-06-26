NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.69. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NantHealth (Get Rating)
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NantHealth (NH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.