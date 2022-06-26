Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Acquires C$20,843.40 in Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Doug Janzen purchased 2,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,843.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,381.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78. Neovasc Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$6.07.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

