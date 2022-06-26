Nepsis Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nepsis Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 1.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 112.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.44%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,700 shares of company stock worth $2,072,929 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

