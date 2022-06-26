Nepsis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 312,888 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 40,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

