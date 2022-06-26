Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 103,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

