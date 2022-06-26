New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) & Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Head-To-Head Analysis

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Excelerate Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $1.32 billion 6.14 $97.10 million $1.77 22.19 Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Fortress Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for New Fortress Energy and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 1 4 0 2.80 Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus price target of $49.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.80%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus price target of 32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.62%. Given Excelerate Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than New Fortress Energy.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy 22.19% 23.65% 7.10% Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Fortress Energy beats Excelerate Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy (Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. The Ships segment offers floating storage and regasification units, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which are leased to customers under long-term or spot arrangements. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Sergipe, Brazil; and LNG receiving facility in La Paz, Mexico, as well as Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

About Excelerate Energy (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.