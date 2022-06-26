NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

