NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 622.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 97,516 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $146.15 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.70. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

