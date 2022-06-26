NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $182.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

