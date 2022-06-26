NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $16.34 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 279,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 784,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of KKR opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.