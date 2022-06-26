Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:NECB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $197.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.68. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In other Northeast Community Bancorp news, CEO Kenneth A. Martinek acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth H. Thomas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,495.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,423 shares of company stock worth $267,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 23.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

