NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.
NYSE:NBY opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.30.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
