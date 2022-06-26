Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $745,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,107.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,652,437 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.