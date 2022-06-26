Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives $188.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $128.04 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.
About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oasis Petroleum (OAS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.