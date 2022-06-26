Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives $188.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,305,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 167.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,337,000 after purchasing an additional 612,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 514.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,120,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after purchasing an additional 252,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $128.04 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

