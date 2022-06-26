Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $136.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

