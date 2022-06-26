ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $557.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of -0.07.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,691.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,621 shares of company stock valued at $444,460 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ON24 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

