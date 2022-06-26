PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.41.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $411,003.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 460,270 shares in the company, valued at $11,681,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,828 shares of company stock worth $3,362,829. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

