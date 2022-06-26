PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $364.00 million-$369.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.62 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

PD opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.41.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,829 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

