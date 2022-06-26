Paul James Stoyan Acquires 1,000 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) Director Paul James Stoyan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,785.

Shares of ENGH traded up C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Enghouse Systems Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$23.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENGH shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC cut shares of Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

